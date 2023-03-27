Saturday Night Live has announced the next round of hosts, and it’s a killer line-up. Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson will kick things off this Saturday followed by SNL alum Molly Shannon and Blonde star Ana de Armas.

Brunson is, of course, riding high from the award-winning success of her sitcom. Shannon is currently in theaters with the Florence Pugh-starring film, A Good Person, and she’ll next be seen in the third season of The Other Two on HBO Max. De Armas will be on hand to promote Apple TV’s Ghosted starring her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

Here’s the official line-up:

April 1 – Quinta Brunson with Lil Yachty

April 8 – Molly Shannon with Jonas Brothers

April 15 – Ana de Armas with Karol G

While this is Shannon’s second time hosting at her old stomping grounds, it is the first time for both Brunson and de Armas. As for their musical quests, Lil Yachty will be performing from his new album “Let’s Start Here,” The Jonas Brothers will be performing from their new album with the super-original title of “The Album,” and Karol G will be performing from her all-Spanish album “Mañana Será Bonito.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday on NBC with new episodes live-streaming on Peacock.

