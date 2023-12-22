(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode will be found below.) The suspense is building in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season three, and we’re just a week away from the midpoint in the season. In episode four, “In Sheep’s Clothing,” Kanan continues to thrive with his weed delivery business, but it’s all at risk of coming to a halt thanks to Raq. She took matters into her own hands to bring Kanan back home by placing a gun in his school backpack and he was apprehended at school when a security officer found it in the backpack. Thanks to help from Detective Howard, Kanan steers clear of an arrest but is told that a social worker will make random visits to Raq’s house for the next six months, which means until that ends, Kanan will have to move back in with Raq. In this episode, we also learn that Jukebox made it into the girl group. She quickly starts rehearsals for a performance in front of label executives in a few weeks. She’s excited, but it appears that another girl in the group will be more problematic than fun. Raq pauses her and Unique’s relationship ahead of Kanan’s return home, and all is not well in Unique’s home. His girlfriend suspects he is cheating and his brother Ronnie is growing impatient with Unique’s lack of activity in the streets. Ronnie takes matters into his own hands and secretly visits people from Unique’s past for help. It leads to Ronnie killing one of them when they tell Unique what he’s been up to. Lastly, Marvin and Lou-Lou are in great spirits this week. Marvin is excited about the future of Jukebox’s singing career and thankful for Lou-Lou’s help in preparing her for the audition. Lou-Lou is excited about a Manhattan bar that he will take over, and now the experience will be better as he convinces Marvin to team up with him to improve the bar. For the most part, outside of poor Dean, all is well in Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode four, but we know it won’t stay that way for long. Here are some of the major points and questions we had after the fourth episode of season three:

Kanan’s First Big Test Is Here Kanan isn’t struggling to make money and provide for himself so far in season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. In episode three, Kanan launched a weed delivery service that made him and Famous a lot of money. Unsurprisingly, despite Kanan not living with her, Raq found out about his business. So in episode four, Raq forces Kanan to pause business as federal investigators are lurking around Queens. She places a gun in Kanan’s backpack where an officer finds it when he goes to school the next day. Kanan avoids an arrest for it, and instead, he must stay in Raq’s house for the next six months as a social worker will make random visits to check on his well-being. The future of Kanan’s new business is at risk, and maintaining the operation, if he so chooses to, is now his first big challenge. With Raq out of the game, one might think that Kanan has no choice but to follow suit, but we also know he won’t give in that easily. Raq Isn’t The Best With Relationships Raq will only let her guard down to a certain point for the vulnerable relationships in her life. We saw it with Symphony in the first couple of seasons, we see it now with Unique, and we even see it with Kanan. Putting her decision to lie to Kanan about his father aside for a second, Raq’s decision to place a gun in Kanan’s bag so that he would get in trouble for it at school, which forces him to move back home, is a drastic measure to take as opposed to, I don’t know, just sitting with Kanan for an honest conversation. Yes, Raq did what she did because federal investigators are lurking in Queens, and the last thing she wants is for Kanan to get arrested. Simultaneously, she killed two birds with one stone by ensuring Kanan is home where she can corner him into repairing their relationship. It’s not the best approach and I’d be surprised if Kanan responded well to it (especially if Famous tells him that Raq planted the gun in his bag). Pair this with Raq’s cold delivery to Unique about pausing their fling, and you see how Raq isn’t the best with the emotional side of relationships. Hopefully, things go Raq’s way and things go back to normal between her and Kanan.