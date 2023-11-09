(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s Rap Sh!t episode will be found below.) Weekly episodes of Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ are filled with funny sh!t, wholesome sh!t, good sh!t, and some bad sh!t — all in just 30 minutes. After each episode, we’ll recap the episode and highlight each of these moments for you which you can check out below. Rap Sh!t season two continues with its second episode. We catch up with Shawna & Mia as they’re officially on the road for their first tour as opening acts with Reina Reign for Lord AK’s tour. Shawna and Mia do great for their first performance, but it’s clear that they’re not on the same page as the two have yet to patch things up following Shawna’s flopped freestyle in season one. The tension between Shawna and Mia worsens, but it’s yet to really reach its breaking point. Still, the two put their differences aside to make the most of their time on tour. After their performance, Shawna & Mia go backstage to join a party in Lord AK’s green room. Mia has no trouble fitting into the party and even finds a bit of romance in the room. Shawna, on the other hand, struggles to fit in and these struggles worsen to the point that she’s rudely doused with champagne by Lord AK’s friend Gat after she calls him out for being a colorist. The episode ends with Mia opting to fly into the next tour after Cash (remember him from season one?) asks her to come spend time with him. For Shawna, it was the latest instance of Mia being distant from her and she didn’t take the news from Mia too well. By the time the closing credits arrive, we know that Shawna is incredibly frustrated and the champagne dripping through her hair is no help.

Wholesome Sh!t Lamont & Mia The wholesome award goes to Lamont once again for the second episode of the season. His first wholesome moment comes during his time with Melissa in the studio. His daughter is a handful for sure, but he does his best to simultaneously balance work and being a father in an undesired setting. The second instance comes when he and Mia check in on each other during a FaceTime tour after Mia’s first performance. The call amounts to quite the sweet moment between the two thanks to Mia’s excitement after her set and Lamont realizing how exhausting it can be caring for their daughter. There’s a bit of flirting between the two, but Lamont also takes the opportunity to commend Mia for her work as a mother and as an artist.

Funny Sh!t Duke & Buddy (aka Pete) When Duke isn’t allowed into Lord AK’s green room thanks to his security, she takes things into her own hands to make her way there. She picks out a few attractive women from the crowd and returns to the security line to set her plan in motion. With Lord AK’s friend Pete (played by rapper Buddy) not too far away, Duke yells, “I just brought the finest females in the building back here for Lord AK and his squad!” Just as Duke hoped, Pete hears what she said and comes over to scold security for not letting Duke and the girls through. And just like that, Duke got her way and she made sure to rub it in the security guard’s face.

Good Sh!t Shawna & Mia Night one of the tour is in the books, and though Shawna was a bit frustrated with the chemistry and unison, or lack thereof, between her and Mia on stage, the performance was still a good one. The crowd was excited for Shawna & Mia’s performance, which they enjoyed, and it was a little step forward in their respective careers. Mia gained some confidence and Shawna received and very backhanded compliment, but a compliment nonetheless, about her rap skills. It’s only up from here for the duo, but there are some things they need to fix.