There were a lot of dark scenarios viewers might have imagined to be behind the X-scars on the backsides of Daryl and Michonne on The Walking Dead, but child soldiers and Tara from True Blood probably never entered anyone’s mind. This week’s episode of the series finally revealed the answer to the season-long mystery about those scars, and it was disturbing as hell, although it adequately explained why Michonne has spent the last several years distancing herself and Alexandria from the other communities and the people they love.

The episode intercuts between two different timelines, both of which share similar storyline trajectories. In the past storyline — set during the time jump — a heavily pregnant Michonne is greeted in Alexandria by an old pre-outbreak friend, Jocelyn (Rutina Wesley of True Blood). Michonne is obviously thrilled to see her and immediately invites her into Alexandria for medical treatment. Soon thereafter, Daryl and Michonne help Jocelyn retrieve a number of children in Jocelyn’s care.

Things go well initially. Jocelyn and Michonne catch up on old times, and Jocelyn’s kids are welcomed into Alexandria. Jocelyn even convinces Michonne to continue looking for Rick and offers to take care of Judith in the meantime. When Michonne returns from a Rick-searching expedition, however, she finds that Judith is missing along with all the other Alexandrian children, as well as the contents of the food pantry. Panicking, Michonne recruits Daryl to help her go in search of Judith. When they find her, Daryl and Michonne discover that the children under Jocelyn’s care are evil child soldiers, instructed by Jocelyn to do whatever it takes to survive. “Only the strong survive,” the kids are taught, and in furtherance of that lesson, one of the children brands both Daryl and Michonne with the X-scars. Jocelyn teaches the children basically to attack and kill anyone with the X-scars.