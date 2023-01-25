If you Google “science,” as one does, the first result is for Science.org. Here are three recent articles from the website: “Bird flu outbreak at Spanish mink farm triggers pandemic fears,” “Despite opposition, Japan may soon dump Fukushima wastewater into the Pacific,” and “Human geneticists apologize for past involvement in eugenics, scientific racism.” Yeesh. Is science always this depressing?

Thankfully, no. Sometimes it can tell us something fun and important, like that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is the “most handsome man in the world,” scientifically speaking.

A cosmetic surgeon has found that Page’s face is 93.65 percent accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. The Golden Ratio – which is a ratio of roughly 1.618 – measures the symmetry of a person’s face and determines their attractiveness. Other hunky men who follow behind Page include Chris Hemsworth with 93.53 percent and Michael B. Jordan with 93.46 percent.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” Dr. Julian De Silva, a Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, told Metro. Thank you, science, for telling us that Page’s eye position is 99.8 percent accurate, but his chin is only 94 percent. Disgusting.

The possible future-James Bond can next be seen in your dreams, as well as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, alongside fellow hunk, Chris Pine.

(Via the New York Post and Metro)