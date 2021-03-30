In what might be the shortest wait yet for reality-warping animated series Rick and Morty, Season 5 is heading to Adult Swim just a little over a year after the conclusion of Season 4. Despite the pandemic, Rick and Morty Season 5 will start airing new episodes on June 20, and it’s already dropped a trailer for the upcoming batch of episodes that’s loaded with mad-cap sci-fi references to Voltron, Blade, and we’re pretty sure there’s a whole Hellraiser thing going on.

As for how Season 5 managed to arrive so quickly despite the show having infamously long waits before seasons, co-creator Dan Harmon revealed back in October that COVID restrictions somehow put Rick and Morty so on schedule, that the creators are actually ahead. Via SyFy:

“We’re more on schedule than we’ve ever been,” he said, admitting that the unprecedented digital workflow caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has actually been extremely beneficial to the show’s creation, while live-action projects have stopped and started. “It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore. Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.”

Voice actor Chris Parnell also confirmed that Rick and Morty will have much shorter wait times thanks to creators Harmon and Justin Roiland locking down a 70-episode order from Adult Swim. “We’ll see less lengthy breaks between seasons going forward because of that,” Parnell told TVLine.

Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres June 20 at 11 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim.

(Via Adult Swim)