AMC

Last month’s issue of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics, Issue #191, teased a major, major death with a big cliffhanger. Did Kirkman follow through in Issue #192? There are major spoilers below for fans of The Walking Dead comics, so click away if you don’t want to know (for reasons that will become evident, this may not affect the television series).

AMC

First, a little background: In the current arc of The Walking Dead comics, Rick, Carl, Michonne and Company are at the Commonwealth, a 50,000 person civilization out in Ohio. The Commonwealth is a functioning society with a military, rock bands, sports teams, and many of the amenities of a pre-apocalypse civilization. Its downside, however, is that its system is classist. Basically, people are placed within the class system in The Commonwealth based on their occupation prior to the apocalypse, so that lawyers remain lawyers and house cleaners remain house cleaners, and their socioeconomic situation is reflected accordingly.