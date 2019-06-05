Robert Kirkman’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Comic Has Done The Previously Unthinkable

06.05.19 56 mins ago

AMC

Last month’s issue of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics, Issue #191, teased a major, major death with a big cliffhanger. Did Kirkman follow through in Issue #192? There are major spoilers below for fans of The Walking Dead comics, so click away if you don’t want to know (for reasons that will become evident, this may not affect the television series).

AMC

First, a little background: In the current arc of The Walking Dead comics, Rick, Carl, Michonne and Company are at the Commonwealth, a 50,000 person civilization out in Ohio. The Commonwealth is a functioning society with a military, rock bands, sports teams, and many of the amenities of a pre-apocalypse civilization. Its downside, however, is that its system is classist. Basically, people are placed within the class system in The Commonwealth based on their occupation prior to the apocalypse, so that lawyers remain lawyers and house cleaners remain house cleaners, and their socioeconomic situation is reflected accordingly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADRick GrimesThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 20 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP