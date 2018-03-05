The First Full Trailer For The ‘Roseanne’ Revival Aired During The 2018 Oscars

03.04.18

The Roseanne revival will premiere on March 27th with a one-hour special, but we got our first taste of the new series during the Oscars. It has been over 20 years since the series wrapped up with its strange final season. Most of that will be ignored, including the death of John Goodman’s Dan Conner. The bulk of the original cast will be returning for the revival, including both Beckys from the series played by Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke.

Seeing the cast in HD is odd at first, fitting in with the current sitcom slate while still carrying the same type of charm the original run held. There are a lot more Conners running around, though, Dan is using a C-PAP machine, and everybody seems to be frightened of Roseanne still apart from that little kid. He will indeed learn, though,

