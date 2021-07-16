Ruby Rose only briefly held the mantle of Batwoman on the CW, and apparently the reason first given for her abrupt departure didn’t tell the whole story. Rose made headlines in 2020 by leaving Batwoman after its first season, citing some difficulties that soon spawned rumors things did not exactly end amicably.

A year later, though, Rose has slightly changed her tune as to why she left the show. As the New York Daily News shared on Thursday, Rose spoke to an Australian program called the Kyle And Jackie O Show where she gave a new reason for her abrupt departure from the DC Universe show: an allergy that impacted her ability to wear the costume required for the part.

“I did find out that I was allergic to latex … unfortunately, my mask is latex,” the 35-year-old beauty said during an interview on Australia’s “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.” “I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions. I took off the [mask] at the end, and my face was just hives. My throat was all messed up.” “It was like it was out of a scary movie,” the “Orange is the New Black” alum added.

That’s certainly a new one in the list of reasons to walk away, and it seems like it certainly was a factor regardless of all the other interpersonal drama that may have played a part as well. Considering how integral a costume is to a superhero role, not being able to get through taping without medical side effects would make it tough continue with a second season. But given all the other smoke around her departure here, it seems likely it’s just a new wrinkle in a story that only keeps growing more complex.

