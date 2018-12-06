Getty Image

Among the many, many politicians, politicos and pundits that Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? ridiculed and vilified, perhaps none is more famous that former Governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. After all, her interview with Showtime’s comedy program didn’t even air after she threatened to sue Cohen and company, but that didn’t stop them from thanking her with her own credit in the final episode. Now that Cohen is a Golden Globe nominee, the show wants to thank Palin again.

In a statement released to Entertainment Weekly and others, Cohen thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “recognizing” him,” while quipping that “none of the guests on the show did.” He then launched into a pseudo-screed against the organization for ignoring the performances of his fellow Who Is America? cast members and invited Palin to the ceremony:

This is such a special honor for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever evolving humor. I am humbled to be recognized among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore. Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony.

Palin has yet to comment publicly about Cohen’s offer and most likely won’t say anything at all. As for whether Who Is America? will return for a second season, Showtime has expressed interest in the prospect, but they have yet to renew it. What’s more, the British comedian hasn’t said whether he would want to do another iteration of the series.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)