Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown both have movies coming out soon. Sink plays Brendan Fraser’s daughter in The Whale, the first film in five years from director Darren Aronofsky, while Bobby Brown is reprising her role as Sherlock Holmes’ sister in Enola Holmes 2. They barely shared any screentime during season four of the Netflix series that made them famous, but the two are close friends in real life.

“Having each and every kid on the show — I think we’d be so lost without each other,” Sink told Access (via People). “We really depend on each other when things get absolutely nuts, or when you need to talk to someone who understands exactly what you’re going through. We have each other.” She singled out Bobby Brown, as “she was the only girl at first. So, I think, it was nice that we had that connection.” Stranger Things has added more female characters along the way, like Maya Hawke’s Robin and Priah Ferguson’s Erica, but Millie and Sadie are closest in age. And Taylor Swift fandom.

Sink called the “Anti-Hero” singer “amazing,” and Sink memorably appeared in the 10-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film.” Maybe season five can take place in 1989?

