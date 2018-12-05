Sandra Oh And Andy Samberg Will Co-Host The 2019 Golden Globes

Getty Image

Fresh on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement that comedian Kevin Hart will be hosting the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed on Wednesday that Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg will be co-hosting the Golden Globes next year. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news, which came a mere 32 days before the telecast’s scheduled air date of Sunday, January 6th.

In a statement to the press, NBC Entertainment’s Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks said “Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event” since they will “bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.” Hopefully they’re not wrong, and the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony isn’t a repeat of Anne Hathaway and James Franco’s disastrous pairing at the 2011 Oscars.

Then again, anyone familiar with Oh and Samberg’s individual accomplishments will know that both are more-than-capable performers. What’s more, their co-presentation at this year’s Emmy Awards telecast was, aside from comedian Hannah Gadsby’s phenomenal work, one of the evening’s best moments.

