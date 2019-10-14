Nearly a year after Hulu suddenly canceled her critically acclaimed talk show I Love You, America, comedian Sarah Silverman is returning to HBO with a new stand-up special and a late night series pilot. The premium cable network, which premiered the comic’s 2013 special We Are Miracles, which received two Emmy nominations and one win a year later, announced Silverman’s return on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the comedian said she would be “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls” in her proposed program’s pilot episode. “I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money” she added. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean — look at my face — I’m literally all brow.”

HBO’s Nina Rosenstein described Silverman as “a comedic force of nature,” adding that the network is “happy to have her back.” Of course, fans of the comic should already know this. Aside from I Love You, America and We Are Miracles, Silverman has brandished her particularly fiery brand of acerbic comedy in her Emmy and Grammy-nominated Netflix special A Speck of Dust, Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Program, and many other titles. Aside from her televised comedy work, she is also known for sometimes engaging with Twitter trolls of all kinds.

Silverman’s untitled HBO pilot is being executive produced by herself, Judd Apatow, and Amy Zvi. Aside from this, however, little is known about both the show and her next comedy special — including when audiences should be expecting them.