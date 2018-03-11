three, two, one…HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It's TIME for us to tell OUR story… WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! pic.twitter.com/PCPaaW9M7c — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 11, 2018

Thrilling news for Scientologists and people that need a TV outpost where Jenna Elfman shows aren’t promptly canceled. (We kid, we know she’s got Fear The Walking Dead duties ahead.) The Church of Scientology is launching their own network tomorrow.

Arriving on March 12 is the plainly titled Scientology Network, earmarked for a home on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play. What will the network serve up? Nightly Beck concerts or E-Meter game shows, perhaps? It’s unclear what the full slate is, but the official app promises “your favorite shows” like Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity, L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice and Scientology Principles films.

“It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story…” proclaims a tweet accompanying a minute-long video promo. “WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch!”

The network launch comes following increased mainstream scrutiny of the controversial practices of the organization. Alex Gibney’s acclaimed doc Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief earned an Emmy for its less-than-flattering portrait of Scientology and former church member Leah Remini has had a multi-season platform to discuss problems with the religion on her A&E series Scientology and the Aftermath. (Both works have been aggressively criticized by Scientologists and have been the subject of smear campaigns.)

The question arises as to what the Scientology Network is providing to their viewership. Will it be something intended to have crossover appeal or will it be simply a TV outlet designed to serve as its PR wing not unlike NRA TV. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow when the channel makes its official debut.

(Via Deadline)