The dust hasn’t even settled yet after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s relatively heartwarming finale, at least where Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ fates are concerned, and we’ve already got some confirmations and a suggestion for more. A fourth Captain America movie (focusing on Sam taking up the shield for real this time) is on the way. We’ve already seen the Zemo Cut, starring a dancing Daniel Brühl, and now, there might be another cut on the horizon. Maybe? Well, the Zemo Cut arrived after a little Brühl-fueled pressure, and now, Sebastian Stan is pretty much doing the same by calling upon Disney+ to #ReleaseTheBuckySarahCut. Yep, he did so in an Instagram story, which is interesting since he deemed a bare-butt photo worthy of the timeline, yet starting a fan movement was a fleeting-story thing. Regardless of medium, Sebastian was pointing toward a TV Guide article, which we’ll discuss in a moment.

Fans will recall that Bucky Barnes, for the first time in several decades, got flirty with Sam’s sister, Sarah (Adepero Oduye), in Episode 5, and Sam wasn’t happy about it. One cannot exactly blame the dude for not wanting his sister to date someone who only recently shook off the (homicidal) HYDRA brainwashing, but the chemistry between (awkward) Bucky and Sarah was palpable. And shortly before the season closed, they were flirting up a storm while a kid dangled from Bucky’s vibranium arm.

Welllll, director Kari Skogland spoke with TV Guide to reveal that there was more Sarah-and-Bucky footage than we saw in the series:

“There was a little more flirting, I will give it that. I loved the dynamic between Adepero and Sebastian, or Bucky and Sarah. I love that dynamic and it was really fun because, of course, you can imagine Sam was just not up for that… We did have a bit more from that scene we decided not to put in, but it was very enjoyable.”

Let’s just say that fans are enjoying the teasing and want more.

