In an effort to help the Texas Democratic Party flip the state in the upcoming election, Seinfeld alums Julia Louis-Drefyus, Jason Alexander, and Larry David are reuniting for a “Fundraiser About Something.” To add even more star power to the event, Late Night host Seth Meyers will be moderating the livestream, which “promises special guests and surprises.” Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Texas is a battleground state, period. We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” say Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and David in a joint statement about the Seinfeld reunion. “Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

The livestreaming event is being organized by Veep showrunner David Mandel, who’s been very active this election season. He recently produced an anti-Trump ad featuring Wayne Knight’s classic Seinfeld character Newman, and he arranged a Veep reunion with Louis-Dreyfus to benefit Wisconsin Democrats in late September. Meanwhile, Jason Alexander has been taking some clever shots at the top of the Republican ticket by noticing that Trump’s dancing looks very familiar.

The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD ‘s famous I can’t dance for shit moves. Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves. https://t.co/fNGCnzdahX — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 18, 2020

A “Fundraiser About Something” will stream Friday October 23 at 6 PM ET, and small donations can be made at txdem.co/Something.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)