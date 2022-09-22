What started out as a couple of Republican dickheads doing equally despicable things on their own has now escalated into a full-on war between two pieces of human garbage as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis continue to compete to see who can be the bigger criminal. But if Seth Meyers was a betting man in this political death match, he’s going with the orange-skinned guy.

On Wednesday night, Meyers opened his “A Closer Look” segment by explaining:

Right now, we’re in a pretty stunning situation with the two leading contenders for the 2024 GOP nomination, and both sparked lawsuits and criminal investigations. Authorities in Texas announced they’re opening a probe into Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ repulsive scheme to lure migrants onto a plane from Texas under false pretenses and strand them on Martha’s Vineyard. And now the migrants have also filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis, alleging fraud. It’s almost as if they’re competing to see who can be more corrupt.

Meyers even cited a recent article in Rolling Stone, which predicted even “more cruel, ostentatious, and draconian policy proposals and actions, as leaders such as DeSantis and Trump compete to out-MAGA one another.” It was a sentence that seemed to send chills up the spine of Meyers, who admitted that he “can’t begin to imagine what that would even look like. Walls on both borders? Hats that say ‘Make America Even More Greater Again Times Infinity’?”

If this one-upmanship continues, Meyers worries that DeSantis will try and outdo Trump’s penchant for hugging the flag at random rallies and speaking engagements. “If Ron DeSantis tries to top that, he’s likely to end up doing something so obscene, we’d have to blur it,” Meyers said.

Ultimately, however, Meyers says that “if DeSantis thought he could catch up to Trump in the crime department, he’s still got a long way to go.” Especially considering New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement that she’s suing Trump, his three oldest “kids,” and his organization over widespread claims of fraud, and is seeking at least $250 million in penalties plus the chance to bar any of the aforementioned Trumps from doing business in New York again. The sum alone was mind-boggling to Meyers, who figures that in order for Trump to pay that, “he’d probably have to sell Mar-a-Lago and move in with Rudy.”

Your move, Ron.

You can watch the full clip above.