Universal Pictures

Between introducing Tom Cruise to internet pornography and commemorating the 10th anniversary of the stoner action comedy Pineapple Express, Seth Rogen has been a busy man as of late. The film and television director, producer, writer and actor extraordinaire is also diving into the wonderful world of reality TV with his frequent creative partner Evan Goldberg with a revival of the ’90s series American Gladiators. According to Deadline, Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce the show’s reboot with original series producer John Ferraro.

The original American Gladiators, which ran from 1989 to 1996 and proved highly successful in syndication for a time, featured a number of obstacle courses designed to test the physical strength and agility of the contestants. Instead of being an early predecessor to similar competition series like American Ninja Warrior and the like, however, Gladiators also required its participants to duke it out with a number of celebrity sports stars it kept on a regular roster.

Aside from Rogen and Goldberg’s participation in the project, little else is known about the latest attempt to revive it. The show was brought back for a time in 2008 with professional boxer Laila Ali and, um, Hulk Hogan serving as hosts, but it was canceled after two seasons on NBC.

Rogen has provided a simple explanation on Twitter for his participation.

When you love something, you just want more of it. https://t.co/pxpHjfnRO3 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 7, 2018

(Via Deadline)