Thanks to the compelling cast performances and fraught storytelling, Severance became a hit with both audiences and critics as the dystopian office dramedy unfolded its first season on Apple TV+ . However, it been almost two years since viewers met the crew at Lumon Industries, and fans are getting antsy for a Season 2 . Fortunately, it’s starting to look like a release date is imminent as Apple TV recently started dropping hints that more Severance is on the way.

Plot

Severance revolves around a secretive floor of the Lumon Industries were employees have agreed to an experimental procedure where their work and home lives are completely separated. They became their “innies” personalities upon taking the elevator down to their offices, and they become their “outies” upon leaving. Neither one is aware of what the other doing, essentially making them two different people. Or at least, that’s the plan.

In Season 1, Mark (Adam Scott) and his group of co-workers began to poke at the confines of the severed floor at Lumon and what they start to find could threaten the company’s potentially lucrative rollout of the controversial procedure.

While little is known about the plot for Season 2, creator Dan Erickson did tease a deeper dive into the show’s characters. Via Entertainment Weekly:

In season 2, we’re going to be showing all of these people on the outside. Similar to Mark, they each had their own reason for getting this procedure, and they’re all at some stage of a healing process for one thing or another. I just can’t wait, because these actors are all obviously so good. And being able to take what Adam did in the first season — with the differentiation between his innie and outie, and how they feel like the same person but with this vastly different lived experience — seeing the other three characters’ version of that dichotomy is, I think, the most exciting part. In season 2, we’re really going to expand and get into all of that.

Cast

Here are the main cast members for Severance:

– Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a Lumon employee who took the “severance” procedure to avoid the grief of losing his wife.