‘SNL’ to Finally Hire New Black Guy!

“Hey, shouldn’t a black guy play Barack Obama on ‘Saturday Night Live’?” is what everyone said during Obama’s run for the presidency in 2008. Now, just a mere two years later, Lorne Michaels and NBC are on the precipice of a swift response to the glaring lack of funny black people in “SNL’s” lineup.
The Comic’s Comic has learned that Jay Pharoah, a young stand-up comedian from Virginia’s Tidewater who has a full arsenal of impersonations — including one of President Barack Obama (and yes, he’d likely do it instead of Fred Armisen!) — is just about a done deal to become the fourth new cast member to join the on-air ranks when SNL’s 36th season begins on Sept. 25, 2010…
His bio says he’s 22, but began working on his impersonations as early as junior high and in local comedy clubs in the Tidewater by the time he was 15. He says he would like to meet his comedy idols, Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, both of whom rocketed to fame via SNL. Looks like he may get his chance sooner rather than later. Pharoah flew in to NYC twice in August for screen tests and meetings with Lorne.
Oh man, that last name is gonna bother me. I really need it to be spelled “Pharaoh” instead of “Pharoah.” Why yes, thank you, I would like some medication for this OCD.
In other “SNL” news, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston will host the October 2nd episode. Hmmm… interesting. They went with the veteran comic actor who has now won three straight Best Leading Actor Emmys. I just hope there’s still room in the schedule for Steve Martin to host for the 78th time.
Mumbles “Whatley…”
All those words and not one about the lovely Nasim. For shame. For shame.
Antoine Dodson or GTFO. Run & tell dat.
I hope he has the staying power of Tim Meadows combined with the impeccable comedic timing of Finesse Mitchell.
Or maybe the charisma of Dean Edwards with the range of Jerry Minor.
Jerry Minor still relevant as Mighty Joe John the Black Blonde
let’s hope he graduates from the Horatio Sanz skool of laughing in every sketch under the guidance of professor Thompson there.
Speaking of Horatio Sanz, did he not get the memo on fat comedians who lose weight?
Oh, thank god.
Now if they could just get rid of Jenny Slate. I love Marcel the Shell as much as the next sucker for tiny, adorable things, but she’s awful on SNL.
It’s not OCD, it CDO. Like OCD but in the right alphabetical order, DAMMIT
It’s not too late to bring back Finesse Mitchell!
(it’s always been too late to bring back Finesse Mitchell)
Yvonne Hudson, Ellen Cleghorne, Danitra Vance. There, I think we named all the obscure black SNL cast members.
i used to work in the comedy club where Pharoah got most of his work in Virginia Beach. dude is incredibly talented at impressions. incredibly funny. not to blow his cover, but i went to high school with his sister…it’s really spelled Farrow. not show-bizzy enough.
This guy sucks…I have never even cracked a half-smile from his “comedy” yet…brutal…he is to comedy as Jimmy Fallon is to interviewing….horrible…terrible….uncomfortable. Jimmy can do the odd skit and do good singing impressions…but it stops there. Let Fred Armisen do Obama – he does it better. Besides, Obama IS half white.