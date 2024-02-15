Two months and some days from today will mark one year since Snowfall came to an end with its sixth and final season. The series concluded with (SPOILER NEXT) the downfall of Franklin Saint who was unable to recover his stolen money from Teddy after Franklin’s mother Sissy shot and killed Teddy. In the series finale, fans were crushed to see Franklin at a new low and it was the final piece of the Snowfall puzzle that also included the death of Jerome in addition to Teddy’s as well. While many believed that the Snowfall story was over, Deadline revealed weeks before the series finale that a spin-off of the series starring Gail Bean, who plays Wanda, was in early development. It’s only a matter of time until we receive that series, so until then, let’s get into what we know about it so far.

Release Date There is no official release date or title for the Gail Bean-led Snowfall spin-off. The last update about the series came from Gail Bean back in December thanks to a post on Twitter. A fan tagged her and asked “Now the strike is over…………whats up with that spinoff????” alluding to the Snowfall spin-off. Bean responded, “You’ll see in due time,” adding, “just know we cooking!” With that response, we can assume that the series will arrive in 2025 at the earliest, maybe late 2024 if we’re lucky. 👀you'll see in due time😎 just know we cooking! https://t.co/8NozCYhWyZ — BIG BEAN (@Gail_BeAN) December 1, 2023 Cast As of now, all we know about the Snowfall spin-off cast is that Gail Bean will reprise her role as Wanda in the new series. We’ll have to wait a bit to find out the names of other characters and if characters from the original Snowfall series will appear in the spin-off. Malcolm Spellman is the executive producer and writer of the pilot. Dave Andron (the co-creator of the original and showrunner of Snowfall), Trevor Engelson, Michael London, Tommy Schlamme, and Julie DeJoie will also executive produce the series.

Plot A brief explanation of the plot was revealed with the news of the Snowfall spin-off in early development. The spin-off will continue the original series’ story and shift the focus from the crack epidemic of the 1980s to the emerging Los Angeles rap industry that took the nation by storm in the 1990s. Bean’s character will serve as the connection between where the original Snowfall series left off and where the spin-off picks up. Trailer A trailer nor a teaser for the Snowfall spin-off has not been released yet.