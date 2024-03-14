Snowpiercer was a slightly confusing but still well-liked series based on the popular 2013 Bong Joon-Ho film of the same name, but as we know, that kind of love doesn’t always save a show from an uncertain fate. After initial delays, the first three seasons aired on TNT from 2020-2022. While season four was all set to go, the network announced that it would not be airing the upcoming season, much to fans’ dismay. The seasons were also taken off of Max.

Now, AMC has swooped in to save the day and finally give the story a proper home. The first three seasons will head to AMC+ later this year, which will hopefully give the show a much-needed boost before the fourth season finally debuts in early 2025.

Filming for the fourth season took place from March to August 2022, and the episodes have been collecting dust on an abandoned train ever since. The dystopian series stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs and later added Sean Bean. Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov are the newcomers for season four.

Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, expressed excitement while also honoring the loyal fan base who has stuck around for years while the show got off the ground (and onto the train tracks):

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase — similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series — and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+. We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by [new showrunner] Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

Finally, AMC is branching out on comic-book stories beyond those The Walking Dead spinoffs.

(Via TVLine)