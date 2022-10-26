Kanye West has been running his mouth off more than usual lately, including during a bizarre interview with new BFF Tucker Carlson in which the rapper, now known as Ye, casually dropped a bunch of antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories without a second thought. He did the same on Twitter, and was temporarily banned as a result (a move that has the notorious rapper looking into purchasing Parler, a sort of Twitter for right-wingers). Fortunately, that Fox News sit-down proved to be the final straw for many individuals and brands who collaborate with Ye — especially when edited outtakes began circulating around the web.

Among those who condemned, if not fully turned their back on the rapper, are: ex Kim Kardashian, A​​nna Wintour and Vogue, Balenciaga, Gap (which has just removed all is Yeezy products from stores and shut down its website), and Adidas. Amidst all this personal and professional toil, Stephen Colbert decided to join in the pile-on, but in a way that is far more personal for Ye: by talking about Pete Davidson’s reportedly huge schlong.

On Tuesday night, Colbert announced that Adidas had finally parted ways with Ye, and noted that “it’s about damn time Adidas did something.” Especially when, just a little over a week ago, Kanye bragged that he could say all the antisemitic sh*t he wanted and “Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

“So, no more shoe,” Colbert noted. “If you want something as fashionable as Yeezys, you’ll have to microwave a Croc.” But The Late Show host wasn’t done with Ye quite yet. “Even worse for West, Adidas is now teaming up with Pete Davidson. They’re making a new 10-inch shoe,” Colbert said, referencing a recent news story that painted West as kind of freaked out about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s brief romance with Davidson. According to Charlamagne tha God, Kanye called him up last year and “screamed” at him about how “My wife is out here f*cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 9:15 mark.