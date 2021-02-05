What Streaming Service Offers The Best Options This Weekend?

Streaming services can’t stop and won’t stop, and thank goodness for their continued drive to best each other or, at least, knock each other’s socks off on a repeated basis. They’re here for us, and we should be there for them if at all possible. With that said, we are back for another evaluation of which streaming service is granting us the best fresh content on any given weekend. Quantity matters, but so does quality, and this week, it’s a little tougher than usual to pick a winner.

Netflix clearly has the advantage going in this week with its longevity and years of practice under its belt. However, it can’t be assumed that the streaming giant will be the default winner. Every week is different, and there are strong showings from Peacock (with the Modern Family library), Hulu (with a Britney documentary series and Modern Family), Amazon Prime (with a Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson movie), and Disney+ (with more Marvel Cinematic Universe goodness). None of them were able to top HBO Max this week.

We’ll discuss all of these top streaming services below, beginning with HBO Max’s newest offerings, including a new Studio Ghibli movie, a docuseries and docufilm, and their solid library editions to binge to your heart’s delight.

HBO Max:



Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli film on HBO Max) — Not a moment too soon, Studio Ghibli follows up the internationally acclaimed Howl’s Moving Castle with a new classic adaptation, and this one focuses upon Diana Wynne Jones’ novel about an orphan, Earwig, who never wants to be adopted because she can apparently control everyone at the orphanage. However, a witch wants to adopt Earwig, who decides maybe that’s not so bad after all because… magic?

Fake Famous (HBO Documentary on HBO Max) — Veteran journalist Nick Bilton’s a first time director here while journeying into the bizarre world of Los Angeles-based social media influencers who are jacking up their own followings in illicit ways, including armies of bots and purchases of fake followers. Look out for the costs of this immersive lifestyle to come roaring in from the sidelines.

The Investigation (HBO debut episode on HBO Max) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). This is a homemade submarine (?), apparently, and the series hails from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Tobias Lindholm (A War, Mindhunter).

Everwood: All Seasons (Warner Bros. series on HBO Max) — One of Greg Berlanti’s most beloved series returns with two MCU stars in tow. Revisit Chris Pratt’s early aughts hair and marvel at how Emily VanCamp manages to look cool, and almost like she still appears today, beside the guy who who would go on to play Star-Lord. To be slightly more serious, this is an opportunity to catch up on all four seasons of a a dramedy that’s set in a fictional, idyllic Colorado town, where a city boy attempts to fit into the small-community vibe and relationships of all types swirl after a Manhattan physician decides to transplant to Everwood. There’s plenty of bright (and Pratt’s character is actually named Bright) and tragic and heartwarming moments to be found in this show.