Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” peaked at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it was released in 1985. Nearly 40 years later, it’s the number six song in the country and reached number one in Australia, Belgium, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK, all thanks to it being a) a great track, and b) prominently featured in season four of Stranger Things. Not everyone is thrilled by the success of “Running Up That Hill,” however.

Taika Waititi spoke to NME about the use of Guns ‘N Roses in Thor: Love and Thunder, which used “Sweet Child O’ Mine” in the trailer. When asked if he hopes for a Kate Bush-style resurgence in popularity for Axl & Co., the filmmaker replied:

“You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed! I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!’”

Metallica might disagree with Waititi’s gatekeeping. And Bush definitely disagrees, considering that “one song” has introduced millions of younger Stranger Things fans to her music — and added millions of dollars to her bank account.

