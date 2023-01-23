The 25 Best Movies On Paramount+ Right Now (January 2023)

Okay, the secret is out: Paramount+ has one of the best libraries of film out of all the many streaming services, making it easier than ever to have more options on what to watch. No matter the circumstances or mood, you’re guaranteed to find something decent, maybe even a few masterpieces on Paramount+, which boasts a catalog including Paramount films, A24 films, and more. Here’s our selection of the best movies streaming on Paramount+ right now: Last updated on January 23, 2023

1. Top Gun/Top Gun: Maverick Year: 1986, 2022

Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Glenn Powell

Genre: Action

Rating: PG, PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes, 2 hours 11 minutes

Director: Tony Scott, Joseph Kosinski

Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Glenn Powell

Genre: Action

Rating: PG, PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes, 2 hours 11 minutes

Director: Tony Scott, Joseph Kosinski

It is not at all hyperbolic to say that Top Gun and (especially) its sequel Top Gun: Maverick are cinematic miracles. Even if you're not into planes or military propaganda or both, both films — the sequel being the stronger of the two — are significant to their respective years', and respective decades' pop culture. The original film embodies the '80s in its songs, costumes and overall cheese and broke new ground for what action movies could do and be. The film also cemented Tom Cruise as an action star who could lead any kind of movie with ease and unprecedented physical commitment. For Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise made sure it could not be done without the proper technology, training, and cast: the actors in the film playing pilots, even those in supporting roles, went through flight training to prepare. The film also marked the first truly significant theatrical release since the pandemic, bringing many people back to the cinemas for a good, fun time after a long, sad break.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 3 hours

Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 3 hours

Director: Martin Scorsese

It's the performance that Leonardo DiCaprio should have won his Oscar for. After a series of dramatic collaborations in the aughts including The Aviator, Gangs of New York, and Shutter Island, Scorsese and DiCaprio loosen up a little in the strongest entry to their little series. DiCaprio, who often chooses extremely serious, emotionally demanding roles, applies his signature intensity to a more comedic role in a comedic film with Scorsese's signature energizing style. In his performance as the disgraced Jordan Belfort, DiCaprio proves he has more range than anyone thought, and the presence of co-star Jonah Hill undoubtedly helped him get there. The Wolf of Wall Street also introduced the world to Margot Robbie, one of the best actors working today and now, a two-time Oscar nominee. DiCaprio and Scorsese reunite ten years later and for the first time since this film in 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon.

3. A Quiet Place Year: 2018

Starring: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Genre: Horror

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

Director: John Krasinski

Starring: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

Genre: Horror

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

Director: John Krasinski

Who could have possibly predicted that Jim Halpert from The Office would direct and launch a modern horror franchise? John Krasinski stars in and directed A Quiet Place, co-starring his wife, Emily Blunt. Creatures who are blind but have incredibly sharp hearing have taken over Earth, leaving few survivors. The film follows a family living in upstate New York, who have survived by speaking in American sign language. When they accidentally make noise that draws the creatures to them, things go awry. A sequel came out in 2020, and Lupita Nyong'o will star in a spin-off film, A Quiet Place: Day One.

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis

Genre: Action Adventure

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Schneinert

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis

Genre: Action Adventure

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours 19 minutes

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Schneinert

Michelle Yeoh delivers a meta, layered, all-encompassing performance in the wild and weird non-Marvel multi-verse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once from the Daniels. Yeoh is one of the frontrunners for the Oscar for best actress for her incredible performance as Evelyn, a Chinese immigrant who runs a laundromat. While getting audited by the IRS, Evelyn discovers that she is the only person who can save the universe from being destroyed by a powerful being. The film is action-packed but also an emotionally moving story about love, family, and relationships.

5. Midsommar Year: 2019

Starring: Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Jack Raynor

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours 51 minutes

Director: Ari Aster

Starring: Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Jack Raynor

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours 51 minutes

Director: Ari Aster

Florence Pugh is the final girl in this bright and stylish horror film from Ari Aster. A young couple in a toxic relationship that just needs to end already attends a seemingly idyllic midsummer festival in Sweden only to discover that the pagan cult behind it is creepy, violent, and willing to make human sacrifices. The retreat tests the young couple's rocky relationship, and the film is both scary and a poignant depiction of how humans process trauma.

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man

Genre: Reality, Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes

Director: Jeff Tremaine

Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man

Genre: Reality, Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes

Director: Jeff Tremaine

The original cast of Jackass unites for the first time in over a decade (with newcomer Rachel Wolfson joining) in another entry into the most important franchise of the 21st century. Although the Jackass cast is grappling with aging (they can't exactly perform the same ridiculous stunts they could 20 years ago), there are still plenty of gross, unbelievable things, most of which have to do with their penises.

7. Interstellar Year: 2014

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan's space epic has an epic runtime and might not make any sense, but it looks good. In the near future, Earth is becoming increasingly inhabitable, with a global crop blight and a second Dust Bowl. A team of researchers is sent to space to enter a wormhole and explore three different planets in a different galaxy to discover which one is habitable. Matthew McConaughey delivers the most intimate performance of his career as a NASA pilot turned farmer who goes on the mission. The movie will leave you confused and wondering how time works, but that was probably Nolan's intention.

Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Pen, Bradley Cooper

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 34 minutes

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Pen, Bradley Cooper

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 34 minutes

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Licorice Pizza is the most Paul Thomas Anderson film Paul Thomas Anderson has ever made: it's set in California in the 70s and has an impressive ensemble cast. The film stars Cooper Hoffman, son of frequent PTA collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman as Gary, a teenager, and actor who gets into waterbed sales. He meets Alana, played by Alana Haim of the band Haim, who is feeling a bit mid-20s lost. It's a coming-of-age story for them both and a bit of a love story as they begin to learn and appreciate one another. What the film lacks in plot, it makes up for with slow but in-depth character development, including a small role played by Bradley Cooper.

9. Moneyball Year: 2011

Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Chris Pratt, Robin Wright, Philip Seymour Hoffman

Genre: Drama, Sports

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Director: Bennett Miller

Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Chris Pratt, Robin Wright, Philip Seymour Hoffman

Genre: Drama, Sports

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours, 13 minutes

Director: Bennett Miller

In this sports drama based on the nonfiction book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, Brad Pitt plays Oakland Athletics director Billy Beane, whose analytical strategy to create a competitive baseball team with undervalued talent on a limited budget put the team on the map. Jonah Hill and Philip Seymour Hoffman co-star in the film, along with a pre-movie star version of Chris Pratt. The screenplay was co-written by Aaron Sorkin. It's Sorkiny, but not too Sorkiny.

Starring: Mike Judge, Andrea Savage, Jimmy O. Yang

Genre: Comedy, Animation

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Director: John Rice and Albert Calleros

Starring: Mike Judge, Andrea Savage, Jimmy O. Yang

Genre: Comedy, Animation

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Director: John Rice and Albert Calleros

Beavis and Butt-Head are back and possibly dumber than ever. In Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the friends who want nothing more than to lose their virginity inadvertently become astronauts which leads them to time travel from 1998 to 2022, where they meet intelligent versions of themselves.

11. The Lighthouse Year: 2019

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Director: Robert Eggers

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Director: Robert Eggers

Hollywood's most iconic, reliable weirdos Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe unite in this equally weird psychological thriller about wickies (lighthouse keepers) who are driven mad on a job on a rocky island. The men drink, fart, laugh, and fight, and as the days pass, the island with rocky beaches, which may or may not have supernatural elements, begins to get to them. There are seriously so many farts in this film.

Starring: Suzanna Son, Simon Rex, Bree Elrod

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Director: Sean Baker

Starring: Suzanna Son, Simon Rex, Bree Elrod

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Director: Sean Baker

In this charming and eccentric film designed to make you feel uncomfortable, Mikey, a Los Angeles-based porn star and con man returns to his home small hometown in Texas. While living with his estranged wife and her mother, he falls for a seventeen-year-old girl named Strawberry, who works at a donut shop.

13. Confess, Fletch Year: 2022

Starring: Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden, Roy Wood Jr., Ayden Mayeri

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Director: Greg Mottola

Starring: Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden, Roy Wood Jr., Ayden Mayeri

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes

Director: Greg Mottola

Jon Hamm found his post-Mad Men niche in the grossly under-marketed crime comedy, Confess, Fletch. Hamm plays the snarky and quick-witted investigative journalist Irwin M. Fletcher, who stumbles upon a crime scene while visiting Boston. The detectives on the case think he's the murderer, and he investigates the crime himself while making zero effort to look innocent. The role was originally played by Chevy Chase in two Fletch films from the '80s. In this case, we stan a reboot.

Starring: Saorise Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein, Tracy Letts

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Director: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Saorise Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Beanie Feldstein, Tracy Letts

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut is a classic. The semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film tells the story of Lady Bird, a high school senior who recently changed her name to Lady Bird. She has a tense relationship with her mom and wants more than anything to get away from her home of Sacramento, hoping to attend college on the east coast. Throughout her final year of high she has new relationships, a falling out with her best friend, but one thing is a constant: she always comes back to her mom, played by Laurie Metcalf, who should have won an Oscar for the role thank you very much!

15. Almost Famous Year: 2000

Starring: Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Director: Cameron Crowe

Starring: Billy Crudup, Kate Hudson, Frances McDormand

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Director: Cameron Crowe

Cameron Crowe's beloved, '70s-set journalism movie follows a teenage music fan, who is assigned to follow the fictional band Stillwater on tour for a profile in the magazine. Along the way, he falls in love with groupie Penny Lane — played by Kate Hudson, who received an Oscar nomination in the best supporting actress category along with co-star Frances McDormand — and learns about life, ethical journalism, and the reality of being in a rock and roll band. Crowe's semi-autobiographical screenplay (he, too, wrote for Rolling Stone as a teen) won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

Starring: Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung, Han Ye-ri

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Starring: Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung, Han Ye-ri

Genre: Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Minari stars Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and Han Ye-ri as parents in a Korean family who move from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s. While their deep South setting is a tense culture shock, tensions rise at home, too when Monica's mother Soon-ja, played by Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, comes from Korea to live with the family. It causes trouble within Jacob and Monica's marriage. David, the couple's son, shares a room with her and grows frustrated because she is not what he expects a grandmother to be due to her culture. It's a sad but mostly sweet story with remarkable performances you'll never forget.

17. Smile Year: 2022

Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Director: Parker Finn

Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Director: Parker Finn

Sosie Bacon stars as a therapist who, after witnessing the traumatic death of a patient who claims she was haunted by smiling people, starts to see the smiling people herself. As you can probably imagine, she spends the majority of the movie trying to figure out the source of the problem before it's too late. There is a lot of smiling and a lot of trauma.

Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg

Genre: Action, Thriller

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg

Genre: Action, Thriller

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Tom Cruise returns as the at this point superhuman Ethan Hunt for yet another impossible mission (the sixth film in the franchise). Cruise performs even more impressive life-threatening stunts in Mission: Impossible Fallout, including but certainly not limited to a helicopter chase. It's long, but every minute is truly more thrilling than the next. Henry Cavill assimilated as well into a villain role — the role that required him to have the infamous mustache that was questionably edited out of his scenes in Justice League.

19. Candyman Year: 2021

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Director: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris

Genre: Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Director: Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta, whose Marvel film The Marvels is due out this summer, directed this follow-up to the '90s cult classic starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an artist who investigates a serial killer for a new project. His investigation leads him to other Black men who were murdered and secrets about his own lineage. DaCosta is a visionary director with a deep understanding of disturbing, thrilling, and impactful imagery.

Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Kathleen Turner, AJ Cook

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Director: Sofia Coppola

Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Kathleen Turner, AJ Cook

Genre: Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Director: Sofia Copp

21. The Green Knight Year: 2021

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton

Genre: Adventure, Drama

Rating: R

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Director: David Lowery

Trailer: Watch here Ambitious director David Lowry creates put his own awe-inspiring interpretation of Arthurian legend on screen in the vivid adventure adapted from the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Hoping to prove himself to his family, which includes his uncle King Arthur (ever heard of him?), Sir Gawain, played by Dev Patel, goes out on a journey to face the Green Knight. On his grand adventure, he comes across ghosts and giants and, along the way, grows as a person. Watch it on Paramount Plus 22. Minority Report Year: 2002

Starring: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow

Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Trailer: Watch here In Steven Speilberg’s underrated sci-fi masterpiece, Tom Cruise stars as Precrime Chief John Anderton, whose job is to arrest people for crimes they are predicted to commit. Despite his trust in the system, John becomes one of the hunted when he is predicted to commit a crime. So, like everyone he hunts, he runs, and in the process unravels a conspiracy. The film also includes a compelling supporting performance from Colin Farrell, then early into his stardom. Watch it on Paramount Plus

23. The Italian Job Year: 2003

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron

Genre: Action, Thriller

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Director: F. Gary Gray

Trailer: Watch here The early aughts’ most reliable action star Mark Wahlberg stars as professional fixer Charlie Croker seeks revenge for the murder of a friend in this remake of the 1969 film which starred Michael Caine in the role of Charlie, a far cry from Mark Wahlberg, to be sure. To get his revenge, Charlie leads a team of people with various useful skills when it comes to a heist. Edward Norton plays a villain with a little mustache and a thing for beanies. It is set in Italy, hence the name. Watch it on Paramount Plus 24. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Year: 1999

Starring: Trey Parker, Matt Stone

Genre: Comedy, Animation, Musical

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes

Director: Trey Parker

Trailer: Watch here In this meta feature film version of the popular and controversial Comedy Central animated series South Park, the gang sneaks into an R-rated Canadian film. The children’s parents and teachers are alarmed by the vulgarity they’ve learned from the film and a censorship war begins, obvious commentary on the reception of South Park itself in the United States. Long story short, the kids become the only people who can save the filmmakers from death row. Watch it on Paramount Plus