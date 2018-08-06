AMC

One of the best series on television returns this week when Better Call Saul debuts on AMC Monday night. The timeline this season is expected to collide with that of Breaking Bad while also introducing a character from Breaking Bad that we’ve never seen. It’s been four seasons (and the show has already been picked up for a fifth), and we’ve also spent several more seasons with a few of these characters on Breaking Bad. Despite that, it’s surprising how little some of us might know about several of the actors outside of what we know about them within Breaking Bad universe.

To catch you up ahead of the season debut, here are 10 quick facts about the cast of Better Call Saul that you may not already know.

1. Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler on the series, studied painting before she became an actress. In fact, she is a very good painter; her art has even appeared on Better Call Saul.

Those are my bird paintings above Kim's bed, seen in the #Cobbler episode of @BetterCallSaul . Ta-dah! https://t.co/7A8hRQibNY — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) March 11, 2016