Last year, The Bear became a standout hit due to the fact that calling one another “chef” all the time is really fun. But the real reason the show stuck with viewers was the realistic (and sometimes heartbreaking) situations that can knock you on your feet, like the death of a family member or inheriting his sandwich shop. Or both!

Season one of The Bear centered on Carmy moving back to Chicago from his upscale New York City chef role, and now that we have establishes that everybody is in love with Jeremy Allen White, it’s time to expand the universe a bit with season two!

The second season will get more into the business side of the shop, and whether or not Sydney will be involved in the profits. “It really is the natural extension,” creator Chris Storer told Variety in a new interview. “The thing we talk about a lot is that winning is losing, so even though they have this new opportunity, it still creates a lot of the same problems,” he added.

Even though we probably won’t get a Carmy/Sydney romance, Storer says that he wants to explore the characters’ relationship with the shop in the sophomore season. “Season 2 really is about the opportunity to start fresh and what does that mean. What does Carmen and Sydney’s dream restaurant look like? But also at the same time, what is a dream restaurant in 2023 look like? I think that’s the thing they’re sort of battling with,” says Storer.

As for Carmy processing his brother’s death, Storer says that there will be some opportunities for the chef to learn more about himself, along with his co-workers. “Nobody’s fixed and everyone’s a work in progress. Every second counts,” Storer added.

In addition, co-showrunner Joanna Calo made mention of how the show’s first season’s theme revolved around “finding a family and feeling anchored,” whereas Season 2 will be about expanding the cast’s lives and looking toward taking care of community.

While we don’t have a premiere date for season two of The Bear, the producers have apparently mapped out future seasons in case it does just as well. It probably will.

(Via Variety)