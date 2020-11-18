Garth Ennis wrote The Boys comic nearly 15 years ago, and yet, it couldn’t be more relevant during our current situation(s). That’s especially the case when members of the MAGA crowd completely misinterpret Homelander (who’s the baddest Supe of all) and decide to dress up as the character at Trump-themed events. That’s the kind of shenanigan that made showrunner Eric Kripke and Homelander actor Antony Starr wonder if those people had ever really watched The Boys. And on another Trump-related front, his conspiracy-laden tweets keep getting slapped with Twitter’s “This Claim About Election Fraud Is Disputed” warning.

THEY WOULD’NT LET REPUBLICAN POLL WATCHERS INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. UNCONSTITUTIONAL!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

That warning (and Trump’s willingness to continue ALL-CAPS-ing lies to his devotees, regardless) has inspired Twitter users to hatch the “this claim is disputed” meme for their own unsubstantiated, clearly false claims.

i didn’t cry today! !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) November 17, 2020

My wife did not leave me. !⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources — Social Media Manager for Applebees Medina (@EugeneDads) November 17, 2020

I am seriously gonna workout and eat right all thru the holidays. !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 17, 2020

Well, The Boys is here with their own version of the meme with a tweet that reads, “The world needs more Supes!” That nonsense is followed by a warning that says, “This claim is a load of f*cking horse sh*t. F*ck Supes and f*ck Vought.”

“The world needs more Supes!” !⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝘁. 𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝘂𝗰𝗸 𝗩𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 🖕 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) November 17, 2020

Man, I love it when Billy Butcher starts tweeting. (It would have been even better if the account had added a play on words, “And f*ck Jon Voight” for good measure, since he’s been spewing venomous conspiracies lately, too, but yep, I’m definitely asking too much here. A perfect tweet is already a perfect tweet.)