The Boys has been popping up in an increasing number of video games lately, and fans of the hit series are starting to get miffed that their favorite characters seem to be noticeably snubbing one particular game: Fortnite.

The fan backlash started on Friday afternoon when The Boys official Twitter account tweeted out an announcement that Homelander, Butcher, Hughie, and Starlight are coming to the survival game Last Fortress: Underground.

“Let’s dust some zombies on Monday, shall we?” the account tweeted.

Let's dust some zombies on Monday, shall we? https://t.co/rfUfqFJ5gC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 28, 2023

Now, if you’ve never heard of the game Last Fortress, you’re not alone. The Boys fans took to the replies to practically beg for a Fortnite collaboration after characters have already been announced for Mortal Kombat, Call of Duty, and whatever the heck this latest game is.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Literally every game but Fortnite — Solid_GEX🏴‍☠️ (@big_pasty_) July 28, 2023

Now when are you lot gonna pop up in Fortnite with laser baby as a pickaxe — Taz 👾🎱 (@TazIGuess) July 28, 2023

When in fortnite my guy? — YENOT (@Y3NOT) July 28, 2023

Fortnite when??? — Axel (@Sadm1nAxel) July 28, 2023

collabing with everyone but fortnite pic.twitter.com/luJRrigRKr — tender ﾒ𝟶 (@_tenderoni) July 28, 2023

However, The Boys fans should be careful what they wish for. Homelander’s presence in Call of Duty has reportedly not been going well thanks to the game making him way too overpowered. Shortly after his character became available, Call of Duty fans took to Twitter and Reddit to complain about Homelander’s wildly powerful skillset, which includes the ability to jump incredibly high without taking fall damage and the more vexing laser eyes that also allow him to briefly fly.

Like the show, Homelander is just way too strong, and it doesn’t always make for the greatest gaming experience.

(Via Last Fortress: Underground on Twitter)