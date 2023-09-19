Gen V will soon be upon us, so that we can see a new generation of Compound V-powered beings duke it out for the chance to land in The Seven. There are, of course, multiple vacancies on The Boys Supe team, and this series will take place, chronologically speaking, between Seasons 3 and 4 of the flagship series. So, we could very well learn who will replace Queen Maeve and Starlight. Perhaps we’ll even learn what the plan is for replacing Black Noir with another Black Noir, but first, Jaz Sinclair is going to “explode” a “dick,” as the series’ trailer promised.

From there, we may or not see any exploding heads like The Boys is so fond of showing off, but Sinclair, who portrays Marie Moreau, revealed that she and Jack Quaid (Hughie) had a chat about what to expect once the show gets going. His message to the cast at large? Stick together as a family. That’s what Sinclair told SFX Magazine (via Winter Is Coming), and since Quaid became a household name once The Boys launched as a juggernaut, he knows of what he speaks. Also, this is too sweet:

“He was just like, ‘Stay a family, stay a team. This is where it’s at. If you guys have each other, you’ll get through this. So, don’t lose sight of that.’ This is the real family, you know, talking about the cast and, like, really being unified. And I value that because you can feel that when they’re together.”

Unfortunately, we haven’t heard any rumors about Quaid making a surprise appearance on Gen V, but Hughie might be sleeping off all that Temp 4 to prepare for Season 4. We will, however, see Colby Minifie (Ashley), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), and Chace Crawford (The Deep), so get ready for tan lines.

Amazon’s Gen V will premiere on September 29.

