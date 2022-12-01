The Boys season four just snagged one of Mad Men’s best recurring guest stars. Deadline reports that Rosemarie DeWitt, who played Midge on the AMC drama and more recently, slayed in a blonde wig as Candace Zamperini on HBO’s The Staircase, has been cast in season four of Amazon’s superhero satire The Boys. Simon Pegg, who played the father to Jack Quaid’s Hughie with a regular role in season one and an appearance in one season three episode is set to return. Rob Benedict of Supernatural and Elliot Knighthave also joined season four. DeWitt is playing Hughie’s mother, indicating that the upcoming season will dive even more into Hughie’s background and childhood.

Other previously announced additions to The Boys season four cast include Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose character is still a secret. A new Supe named Sister Sage will be played by Susan Heyward of Orange Is the New Black, and Firecracker will be played by Valorie Curry of The Following. Cameron Crovetti, the young actor who plays Ryan Butcher, aka Homelander’s son, will return to season four in a larger role.

In August, Quaid told Entertainment Weekly that season four will be the best season of the series so far. The general framework of this season has been told to me, and it’s shaping up to be very cool, very timely,” he added. “I can’t wait to see exactly how it plays out because I don’t have every script yet, but this is that special time where I get to just be a fan and see every script as it comes in and have my own reaction to the insane things that we do.”

Season four of The Boys is currently in production and is likely to come out on Amazon sometime next year.

(Via Deadline)