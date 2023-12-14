(WARNING: Spoilers for The Chi season six will be found below.) Nearly three months have gone by since an episode of The Chi has aired. That’s because the show is on a mid-season break for its sixth season following the release of eight episodes. It was reported by Deadline that the series was unable to complete the filming and production of all 16 episodes for its expanded season due to the writers and actors strikes. Now that both are resolved, the season can return to production and eventually deliver a second half filled with the drama and unexpected twists viewers have come to love from The Chi. When the second half of The Chi season six will resume remains to be seen. Until then, here’s everything to know for the upcoming second half of season six.

Release Date The second half of The Chi season six has yet to receive an official premiere date. It’s been nearly three months since the first half of season six came to an end with the season’s eighth overall episode. As of press time Showtime has yet to give any word on when the second half of the season may resume. Cast Two major characters will not be present in the second half of season six when it resumes. They are Alex R. Hibbert, who played Kevin Williams, and Tory O. Davis, who played Pastor Stanley Jackson. At the end of episode eight, Kevin packed his bags and said goodbye to his family before departing for Los Angeles to pursue a video game career. Davis’ character Pastor Stanley Jackson was killed by Douda at the end of episode six. Aside from the aforementioned names, the cast for the second half of season six will mostly remain the same. The main cast includes Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, Tiffany Boone as Jerrika Little, Rolando Boyce as Darnell, Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley “Papa” Jackson, Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams, Luke James as Victor “Trig” Taylor, Hannaha Hall as Tiffany, and Curtiss Cook as Otis “Douda” Perry. The recurring cast includes Lynn Whitfield as Alicia, Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry, Vic Mensa as Jamal, Carolyn Michelle Smith as Deja, Jason Weaver as Shaad, Iman Shumpert as Rob, Nia Jervier as Tierra, L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima, Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Bakari, Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha, Joel Steingold as Marcus St. John, Judae’a Brown as Jemma St. Brown, Miriam A. Hyman as Dre, Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina, Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae, and Tai Davis as Tracy Roxboro.

Plot The official synopsis for the first half of The Chi can be seen below: This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. What will become of their pursuits will be revealed throughout this season’s sixteen jaw-dropping episodes. Most of the information in the above synopsis has been detailed in the first half of season six with Kevin’s departure, Victor’s proposal to Fatima, his new girlfriend, to move in with him, and how Emmett’s personal life and relationships are affected by his new business relationship with Douda. The second half of season six will pick up on the aftermath of Kevin’s departure, Pastor Jackson’s death and how both Bakari and Papa navigate it, Victor’s presumed decision to retaliate on Douda after he shoots Rob during Emmett and Rob’s attempt to kill Douda. There’s also the future of Victor’s political career, Bakari and Lynae’s relationship as well as Jemma and Jake’s, Marcus and Tierra’s, Emmett and Keisha’s, and others. The drama never ends on The Chi and it’s guaranteed that the second half of season six will bring more of that while giving us some answers too. Trailer Showtime has yet to release a trailer for the second half of The Chi season six.

How Many Episodes Are In The Chi Season 6 Part 2? There will be eight episodes in the second half of The Chi season six to bring the overall season episode count to a total of 16 episodes. How To Watch The Chi Season 6 Part 2 When they are released, episodes for the second half of The Chi season six will be released on Fridays through the Paramount Plus With Showtime platform. The new weekly episodes will also air Sundays on the Showtime channel.