Star Wars fans are going to have to wait a little while longer for a new season of The Mandalorian. After taking a year off to make room for the spinoff series, The Book of the Boba Fett, the adventures of Mando and Grogu will miss their normal fall release schedule as Lucasfilm essentially confirmed rumors that the flagship series will slip into next year.

During a panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, The Mandalorian Season 3 release date was revealed to be February 2023. As of this writing, there is no specific date, but it would appear that the series experienced some delays from both the pandemic and star Pedro Pascal‘s increasingly busy schedule. (He recently filmed the HBO series The Last of Us based on the popular Playstation video game.) The lack of a teaser also suggests the new season still has a ways to go on production.

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey in Season 3 of #TheMandalorian, streaming February 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GXPfUIugNp — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

For fans looking to get their Mando/Grogu fix, the two were prominently featured in the back half of The Book of Boba Fett. In fact, the episodes are required viewing going into The Mandalorian Season 3. In the episodes Mando, real name: Din Djarin, is excommunicated from what’s left of his clan after revealing that he removed his helmet. On top of that, he’s in possession of the legendary Darksaber, which makes him a target for other Mandalorians who seek the blade’s power.

Meanwhile, Grogu has forsaken his Jedi training and chosen to be with Din instead of learning the ways of the Force from Luke Skywalker. The two are now locked on a collision course to the planet Mandalore where they will either be embraced into the warrior race, or viewed as its greatest threat.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, along with The Book of Boba Fett, are available for streaming on Disney+.

(Via Variety)