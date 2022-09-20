Mike Flanagan is back with another horror series for Netflix. Following the critically acclaimed, Midnight Mass (and The Haunting Of Hill House), Flanagan returns with a 10-episode adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club. (As well as a few of the author’s other works for good measure.) The show will feature a group of terminally teenagers who swap horrifying ghost stories and have a few encounters of their own. Judging by the trailer, it has all the terrifying elements Flanagan fans have come to expect. Although, sadly, no Hamish Linklater delivering stirring sermons to usher in vampire ways this time around. (Sorry, Midnight Mass fans.)

According to Variety, the main cast includes Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota as members of The Midnight Club. In addition to creating the series and acting as showrunner, Flanagan reportedly directed the first two episodes while his The Haunting of Bly Manor collaborator Leah Fong handled the writing duties.

Here’s the official synopsis:

At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Leah Fong, based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.

The Midnight Club starts streaming October 7 on Netflix.