NBC

The Office has come and gone, but that hasn’t stopped the show’s fans and former cast members from regularly celebrating it on social media. (Not to mention occasionally stoking the fires of a potential revival or reunion.) Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, is at the forefront of this endeavor online, where she routinely shares recent photos of cast get-togethers and new bits of trivia. On Tuesday, she amped it up a notch by sharing an old video diary she made on the set of the “Booze Cruise” episode.

“I just found this Behind the Scenes video I shot from the Booze Cruise episode of The Office,” she tweeted. “Sorry for the poor film quality. But man, this took me back!”

OMG. I just found this Behind the Scenes video I shot from the Booze Cruise episode of The Office. Sorry for the poor film quality. But man, this took me back!https://t.co/mUZIbqs9gx — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) April 17, 2019

Sure enough, the video — which a random YouTube user posted to the site back in 2007 — isn’t the best quality. Even so, it’s fun to see Jenna and the rest of the cast and the crew preparing for a location shoot that’s as odd as they come.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Booze Cruise,” the eleventh episode of season two, saw Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) try to move on from his Pam crush by dating Katy, a Pam-like character played by none other than Amy Adams. Meanwhile, the Dunder Mifflin employees and their significant others go on the titular cruise, which unsurprisingly ends in near disaster. However, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) manages to sneak in some amazingly cheerful advice to Jim about Pam that plays a big role in their eventual courtship.