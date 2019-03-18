AMC

Through nine seasons of The Walking Dead, the series has never been shy about bumping right up against the line — and sometimes arguably even crossing it, as in the case with Glenn’s death-by-baseball bat. The show has never been particularly sensitive when it come to violence, even where it concerns subjects off-limits to most shows. In season 5, for instance, Carol shot Lizzie — who was about 12 years old — in the back of the head after Lizzie went psychotic and became a danger to those around her.

However, coming off of arguably the best episode in years, this week’s episode, “Scars,” butted up against another line, again concerning children. In fact, several of them. In the episode, an old friend of Michonne’s, Jocelyn (Rutina Wesley), kidnapped Judith and several other children from Alexandria. Jocelyn’s army of children kept them captive. By the end of the episode, Michonne had no choice but to violently kill 10 or 12 kids — who were attacking her — in order to save Judith. Michonne did so reluctantly, but when the kids came after her with knives and other weapons, there was no other alternative. It was a disturbing sequence, to say the least.

The reaction from fans of The Walking Dead was strong, and to be honest, there wasn’t any disagreement. Kids or not, they had to die, and Michonne did what any good mother would do: She slaughtered a pack of feral kids.