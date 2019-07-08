A ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Has Fired Off The Best (And Grossest) Reply To The Show On Twitter

Film/TV Editor
07.08.19

AMC

AMC’s The Walking Dead issued a perfectly innocent tweet, and one of the show’s stars enjoyed replying far too much, and that’s good for everyone. The actor in question, former Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst (RIP Opie can’t be said enough), plays one of the key members of The Whisperers, who have been compared to a certain heavy metal band for good reason. Hurst embodies Beta, who’s the right-hand man for Samantha Morton’s Alpha. He’s fiercely loyal and doesn’t mind wasting his face behind a rotting mask made from zombie flesh. It’s a horrific sight and one that the universe’s fans have enjoyed, even while watching (and listening to) Beta peel the skin off a zombie’s skull in what was easily one of the most disgusting scenes in The Walking Dead‘s history.

AMC

Well, Hurst stayed in character while witnessing the show’s adoringly tweeted talk-show photo of cast member Ross Marquand (Aaron). “How could you not love this face?” asked the caption.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#The Walking Dead
TAGSRYAN HURSTThe Walking DeadTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 7 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP