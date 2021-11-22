Musicians haven’t always had a great history crossing into movies and TV. Not everyone can be an Oscar-nominated, Golden Globe-winning thespian like Lady Gaga. Perhaps that’s why The Weeknd has been taking baby steps. He played himself, briefly, in Uncut Gems. But now he’s got his own HBO show, where he’ll play someone arguably more magnetic than a pop star: a cult leader.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the singer and subject of a popular Daniel Craig meme is co-creator and star of The Idol, a forthcoming HBO show co-starring Lily Rose-Depp, daughter of Johnny. THR describes the premise like this:

In development since the summer, The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles. It centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd) who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer (Depp).

The Weeknd is already working with one of HBO’s rivals, being the subject of Showtime’s The Show, which will look at his spectacular mid-pandemic Super Bowl show from this past January. Joining him on The Idol will be co-creators Reza Fahim, his producing partner, as well as Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who also helmed the Netflix drama Malcolm & Marie. The show’s six episodes will all be directed by Amy Seimetz, the actress and director, whose credits include The Girlfriend Experience, Atlanta, and the acclaimed film She Dies Tomorrow.

