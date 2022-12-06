The White Lotus cast of characters are managing to do what most of would dream of as impossible. They’re jetting off to luxurious, eye-popping locales like Hawaii and Sicily, and they’re (mostly) miserable. At least Daphne is actually vacationing from life! And Cameron is still being Cameron, so there’s that. One odd detail about this show, especially this season, is that the characters don’t really seem to care about exploring any culinary lust. Nope, they’re all too busy boning or trying to bone or being angry about boning. Food seems to be falling by the wayside.

Instead, we get to see Harper angrily chomping on dry toast as she and Ethan’s vacation winds down. Is that even possible? I guess there are more important things to do than eat delicious food: like plot some murder. Someone is either plotting or will pop off soon, and it sure seems like Ethan might have a bone to pick, although it remains to be seen whether his hallucinations contain any truth.

For now, people are wondering why the heck no one is exploring Sicilian food. To be fair, at least Portia and Jack left the resort to eat, even if they didn’t pay, but beyond that wildness, viewers have the same complaint about the show:

The most unrealistic part of #WhiteLotus Season 2:

-Needs Haircut Husband isn't into Hot Wife ✖️

-They eat at the same hotel restaurant every night ✖️

-People in their 30s+ drink all day & are still going after 10 p.m.✅ — Mikala Jamison (@notjameson) December 5, 2022

you know what u don't get about white lotus why are they eating in the hotel restaurant every night like it's the last place i'm eatin when i'm on hols did they get all inclusive or somethin — 🌟 GINA TONIC 🌟 (@GlNATONIC) December 5, 2022

HBO’s The White Lotus airs on Sunday nights.