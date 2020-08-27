The self-declared Humble Bard is at it again. After yesterday’s trailer drop for the now-streaming Making The Witcher (a half-hour documentary-style installment), Jaskier has apparently hacked into the production’s editing room to insert his own version, “Behind The Bard.” Geralt of Rivia has now been relegated to the Best Friend role, and all eyes are on Jaskier as he writes his own version and winds up to a familiar moment: the insidious “Toss A Coin” earworm that even gets on the nerves of actor Joey Batey.

Fortunately, Jaskier is much more lovable than his songs. With this trailer, Netflix asks us to “journey into the extraordinary world of ‘The Witcher’ — from casting the roles to Jaskier’s catchy song — in this behind-the-scenes look at the series.” From there, we get wall-to-wall bard, who “puts the ‘lute’ in ‘absolute talent.'” This certainly strikes a different tone than the version that focuses upon Henry Cavill’s swashbuckling skills. No matter what, though, this unexpected 32-minute gift to fans is a wonderful way to tide people over after Season 2 took some months off the schedule after you-know-what interrupted European production.

Rest assured, Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast are back at it with unflattering photographic proof, and eventually, we’ll see a live-action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin and an animated, feature length movie called Nightmare of the Wolf. Hopefully, a lot of future bathtub action, too.

Making The Witcher is streaming on Netflix now.