The Witcher TV universe will eventually include spinoffs and as least one movie, but for now, it’s enough to obsess over how Netflix is dropping Season 2 hints. A first look at Henry Cavill showed off new armor for Geralt after he joined up with Ciri, who’s looking like a warrior while embracing her fate, but where’s Yennefer of Vengerberg? Netflix released a hint about her whereabouts, but Geralt (with whom Yennifer experiences a stormy, on-off relationship in the books and movies) is not aware of where she is at all.

In fact, Geralt believes that Yennifer’s dead, and he’s operating under that assumption. Given how closed off he was to displaying human emotion before he fell in love with her last season, his belief might mess with his monster-hunting headspace. (A confused and saddened Geralt will be interesting to behold.) From the official Netflix logline:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Fortunately, Geralt is mistaken about Yennifer’s fate, as Netflix revealed last week in photos of her character.

She used her full might,

and the battlefield burned.

Then she vanished from sight,

“She used her full might, and the battlefield burned. Then she vanished from sight, But Yen will return,” reads the caption. So, the suggestion there is that Yennifer exhausted her magical energy while fighting the Nilfgaardian soldiers during a fire-filled showdown. Where is she now, though? She’s in chains… somewhere, and looking worse for wear. However, Netflix is promising that Yen will be back, and we’ll find out more when Season 2 arrives in 2021.