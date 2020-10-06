Netflix delivered a peek at Henry Cavill’s new Geralt of Rivia armor on Monday, and they’re keeping the ball rolling with a fresh glimpse of how Ciri will look in Season 2. We don’t know precisely when the show will return, but Season 2’s been back in production for over a month, so we hopefully won’t have to wait too far into 2021 to see grumpy Geralt guzzling potions again to beat back elves and whatnot. As viewers will recall, though, Geralt and Ciri’s fates finally intersected during the last season finale, which means that all those warring timelines should disappear. Also, these stills sure make it look like Geralt’s ways (and skills) are rubbing off on the princess.

In an Instagram post, The Witcher account asks, “And what will destiny bring tomorrow?” This suggests, of course, that we’ll see some Yennifer action this week, and if we’re really lucky, Jaskier will cut in line and steal the spotlight, like he tends to do. The pressure is certainly on for actor Joey Batey, though. His self-declared Humble Bard is expected to keep delivering more insidious bangers like the “Toss A Coin” earworm, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Netflix gift the show’s loyal audience with a snippet of some nefarious tune to tide people over until the next round.

Rest assured, The Witcher universe shall soon come raging back on Netflix. There will be an animated, feature length movie called Nightmare of the Wolf and a live-action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin. Jason Momoa has enjoyed rumors of his involvement in the latter and (one can only hope) would be ideal to deliver some serious bathtub action. That would lead to tweets like this: