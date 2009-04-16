THIS IS TOTALLY NECESSARY

04.16.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

The Game Show Network is actually going to host and air the first-ever Game Show Awards to honor “classic and modern game shows.”  Now, I know what you’re thinking.  You’re thinking, “That sounds f-cking idiotic and pointless.”  But wait until you hear more about it before you rush to judgment.

Special honors are on tap for now-retired host of The Price is Right Bob Barker, Let’s Make a Deal‘s Monty Hall and game show producer Mark Goodson, who produced Price, Family Feud, I’ve Got a Secret and dozens of other programs…

The awards show will also be a game show itself, with the studio audience given a shot to win prizes by playing some of their favorite games on stage.

So, yeah.  F-cking idiotic and pointless.  Does Bob Barker really need to be honored?  It’s not like he did cancer research or saved lives or built schools in impoverished nations.  He read note cards and held a skinny microphone for a couple decades.  All things considered, I think banging the show models is more than enough of a reward.

Full list of nominees below.  “Oooh, Jeff Foxworthy! He brings such gravitas to that show with the functional retards!”

BEST GAME SHOW

• ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER?

• CASH CAB

• DEAL OR NO DEAL

• DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!

• FAMILY FEUD

• JEOPARDY!

• MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD

• THE PRICE IS RIGHT

• WHEEL OF FORTUNE

• WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

• BEN BAILEY, CASH CAB

• WAYNE BRADY, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!

• DREW CAREY, THE PRICE IS RIGHT

• JEFF FOXWORTHY, ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER?

• RICHARD KARN, BINGO AMERICA

• HOWIE MANDEL, DEAL OR NO DEAL

• REGIS PHILBIN, MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD

• PAT SAJAK & VANNA WHITE, WHEEL OF FORTUNE

• ALEX TREBEK, JEOPARDY!

• MEREDITH VIERA, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SHOW

• THE AMAZING RACE

• AMERICAN IDOL

• AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL

• THE BACHELOR

• BIG BROTHER

• THE BIGGEST LOSER

• DANCING WITH THE STARS

• PROJECT RUNWAY

• SURVIVOR

• TOP CHEF

FAVORITE CLASSIC GAME SHOW

• CONCENTRATION

• THE JOKER’S WILD

• HOLLYWOOD SQUARES

• LET’S MAKE A DEAL

• MATCH GAME

• NAME THAT TUNE

• PRESS YOUR LUCK

• PYRAMID

• TIC-TAC-DOUGH

• WHAT’S MY LINE?

FAVORITE DATING OR RELATIONSHIP SHOW

• BLIND DATE

• THE DATING GAME

• LOVE CONNECTION

• THE NEWLYWED GAME

• SINGLED OUT

Around The Web

TAGSBOB BARKERGAME SHOW NETWORKgame showsthe price is right

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP