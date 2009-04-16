THIS IS TOTALLY NECESSARY

The Game Show Network is actually going to host and air the first-ever Game Show Awards to honor “classic and modern game shows.” Now, I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, “That sounds f-cking idiotic and pointless.” But wait until you hear more about it before you rush to judgment.

Special honors are on tap for now-retired host of The Price is Right Bob Barker, Let’s Make a Deal‘s Monty Hall and game show producer Mark Goodson, who produced Price, Family Feud, I’ve Got a Secret and dozens of other programs… The awards show will also be a game show itself, with the studio audience given a shot to win prizes by playing some of their favorite games on stage.

So, yeah. F-cking idiotic and pointless. Does Bob Barker really need to be honored? It’s not like he did cancer research or saved lives or built schools in impoverished nations. He read note cards and held a skinny microphone for a couple decades. All things considered, I think banging the show models is more than enough of a reward.

Full list of nominees below. “Oooh, Jeff Foxworthy! He brings such gravitas to that show with the functional retards!”

BEST GAME SHOW

• ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER?

• CASH CAB

• DEAL OR NO DEAL

• DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!

• FAMILY FEUD

• JEOPARDY!

• MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD

• THE PRICE IS RIGHT

• WHEEL OF FORTUNE

• WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

• BEN BAILEY, CASH CAB

• WAYNE BRADY, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!

• DREW CAREY, THE PRICE IS RIGHT

• JEFF FOXWORTHY, ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER?

• RICHARD KARN, BINGO AMERICA

• HOWIE MANDEL, DEAL OR NO DEAL

• REGIS PHILBIN, MILLION DOLLAR PASSWORD

• PAT SAJAK & VANNA WHITE, WHEEL OF FORTUNE

• ALEX TREBEK, JEOPARDY!

• MEREDITH VIERA, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE?

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SHOW

• THE AMAZING RACE

• AMERICAN IDOL

• AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL

• THE BACHELOR

• BIG BROTHER

• THE BIGGEST LOSER

• DANCING WITH THE STARS

• PROJECT RUNWAY

• SURVIVOR

• TOP CHEF

FAVORITE CLASSIC GAME SHOW

• CONCENTRATION

• THE JOKER’S WILD

• HOLLYWOOD SQUARES

• LET’S MAKE A DEAL

• MATCH GAME

• NAME THAT TUNE

• PRESS YOUR LUCK

• PYRAMID

• TIC-TAC-DOUGH

• WHAT’S MY LINE?

FAVORITE DATING OR RELATIONSHIP SHOW

• BLIND DATE

• THE DATING GAME

• LOVE CONNECTION

• THE NEWLYWED GAME

• SINGLED OUT