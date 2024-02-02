Tina Fey has been popping up all over the place lately. Fey’s new Gen Z-infused Mean Girls movie hit theaters last month, she is slated to star in a new Netflix adaptation of The Four Seasons, and it seems like she is next in line to take over when Lorne Michaels decides to give up his little SNL project. So why would Fey be in an ad campaign for Booking.com? It’s because she’s just so booked and busy.

Fey appears in a new ad for the travel company while boasting that you can be “whoever you want” to be on vacation. This is only true for some people. But she was able to bring along some of her friends to help show off various versions of herself, including her 30 Rock co-stars Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer.

Krakowski appears as “Splurgy Tina” who spends her time at swanky hotels on Rodeo Drive, while “Rustic Tina” joins McBrayer in a remote cabin. The kicker (every Super Bowl ad has to have one) is when Glen Close arrives as a version of “Wild Tina” who is on a horse (thanks, patriarchy!).

Check out the ad above then book yourself a nice scenic getaway to a dazzling hotel! Nothing bad will happen!!

(Via EW)