In a new promotional video for Marvel’s Loki on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston gets to work rehashing the Trickster God’s cinematic history in just 30 seconds. Doing his best impersonation of a Micro Machines commercial (Remember those?), Hiddleston runs through everything that’s happen to Loki since he first made his big-screen debut in 2011’s Thor and doesn’t stop until he gets to God of Mischief’s upcoming adventures with the Time Variance Authority and its oddly chipper animated clock, Miss Minutes.

As Hiddleston tells it, Loki’s troubles began after being denied the throne of Asgard by Odin, who wasn’t even his real dad anyway, so Loki concocted a devious plot to put himself in line for the throne by having his real father, the king of the Frost Giants, attempt to murder Odin, only to be stopped by Loki. This deception didn’t go as planned and landed him in a battle with his brother Thor. After getting bested by the Lightning God, Loki sets about trying to conquer the Earth, but this time, he’s beaten not just by his brother, but by the newly formed Avengers.

At that point in the story, Loki should go on to be imprisoned and ultimately die at Thanos’ hands following the events of Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Instead, the Avengers time-traveling shenanigans create an opportunity for Loki to steal the Tesseract and escape his fate as he jumps through a portal before he can be imprisoned.

Loki’s escape shatters the timeline, and now, Agent Mobius at the TVA is convinced he’s the only one who can fix it, which places Loki in an unusual position where the fate of reality now rests in his questionable hands.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.

Loki starts streaming Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.