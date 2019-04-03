Somebody ’bout to fake a pregnancy. Tracy Morgan let loose during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promoting his new book, The Last O.G. Cookbook. He opened up the interview with an admission. “My new year’s resolution hasn’t changed in five years: not to get hit by another truck.” He made other candid admissions during the interview, like saying, “I love old broads, especially named Blanche. She got a cigarette cough.”
Tracy Morgan Roasted Jussie Smollett During A Candid ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Entertainment Editor
04.03.19
