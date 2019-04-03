Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Somebody ’bout to fake a pregnancy. Tracy Morgan let loose during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promoting his new book, The Last O.G. Cookbook. He opened up the interview with an admission. “My new year’s resolution hasn’t changed in five years: not to get hit by another truck.” He made other candid admissions during the interview, like saying, “I love old broads, especially named Blanche. She got a cigarette cough.”