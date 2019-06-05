Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In early 2018, actor Jeffrey Tambor was officially fired from the Amazon series Transparent, for which he’d previously won several Emmy and Golden Globe awards, following accusations of sexual harassment and the internal investigations those accusations required. Creator Jill Soloway and her team subsequently revealed that, after four seasons, the show would end with a truncated fifth season sometime in 2019. Well, we finally know what that finale is going to look, and sound, like thanks to a new trailer.

Dubbed the Transparent Musicale Finale, the special series-ending feature isn’t going to be an episodic season, but rather a “dazzling two-hour movie musical fantasia”:

When the Pfeffermans face a life-changing loss, they begin a journey hilarious and melancholy, brazen and bold. As they face this new transition, they confront grief and come together to celebrate connection, joy, and transformation.

As for the aforementioned “life-changing loss,” that would be the death of Tambor’s central character, Maura Pfefferman, which the teaser trailer reveals within its first seconds. “Maura’s dead,” the Pfeffermans are told, resulting in a sequence of reaction shots that lasts about five seconds. Cue an immediate transition to Shelly (Judith Light) practicing for her big musical number despite the protests of her adult children.

Transparent Musicale Finale debuts sometime in the fall on Amazon Prime.

