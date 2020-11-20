On Thursday, as with every day, there was a lot of news. A lot of it revolved around outgoing president Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate — and pretty illegal-sounding — attempts to flip the election in his favor. But almost all of it was drowned out by his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his latest trainwreck of a press conference. History will have to decide which was nuttier: the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco or the latest one, in which Giuliani hatched bizarre conspiracy theories while black goo that may have been melting hair dye seeped down the side of his face. He also talked a lot about the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny.

Giuliani’s literal meltdown of a presser earned a lot of attention, on social media and on the news. While CNN’s Anderson Cooper was left exasperated, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah saw it in more hopeful terms — sort of.

There were jokes, of course. “Trump always said he had leakers in his administration, but I didn’t realize it was this bad,” Noah said of Giuliani’s sweaty performance. “What was going on with Rudy? Was his hair dye dripping? Was his brain s*itting itself? Honestly, I didn’t even know sideburns got periods. You know your legal strategy is f*cked up when even your hair starts crying about it.”

But Noah also had some empathy — kind of. “I’m not going to lie: Part of me feels bad for Rudy,” he said. “Because this was the biggest press conference of his life, his chance to get Donald Trump another term as president, and his hair ruined the entire moment. Can you imagine if Abraham Lincoln was reading the Emancipation Proclamation and his beard just walked away?”

He also saw some positive spin. After all, it really does feel like some kind of ending. “Maybe this is the perfect combination of evil and ridiculous to end the Trump era. I think it’s perfect,” he said. “Because think about it: If someone said in 2016 that this whole thing would end with Rudy Giuliani openly plotted a coup against the government, but no one would take him seriously because he had hair dye running down his face the entire time, you’d be like, ‘Yeah, you know what? That sounds about right.’” It sure does. And hopefully this is the end of this…interesting era.

You can watch the segment in the video above. The Giuliani business begins around the 4:47 mark.

