True Detective is back with a new Season 4 titled True Detective: Night Country. This time around, Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are a pair of Alaskan cops, who find themselves thrust into a grisly murder with ties to a case that went south years ago.

Reluctant to dig into the events that still haunts them, Foster and Reis brave the Alaskan elements to investigate a mass slaughter as the detectives attempt to finish what they started while their lives seemingly shatter around them as they probe deeper into the past.

Look for Fiona Shaw, John Hawkes, and Chris Eccleston to also make an appearance in this fourth True Detective installment that boasts a new creative team of showrunner Issa Lopez and executive producer Barry Jenkins. (Original series creator Nic Pizzolatto is reportedly not involved with Night Country.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

True Detective: Night Country premieres January 14 on HBO.